You asked, so we asked: Memorial removed from Luna/Anchor Park

(Former location of memorial in front of evergreen bush)

As volunteers from A Cleaner Alki were working hard at Duwamish Head, edging, raking and weeding this week at Luna/Anchor Park, all that activity raised a question from a passerby: What happened to the longtime memorial in remembrance of a double murder that was discovered there in 2020?

We checked in with Seattle Parks and Recreation spokesperson Christina Hirsch for the answer:

“Seattle Parks and Recreation is aware of the memorial at Anchor Park. As part of site maintenance and cleanup, staff removed the items yesterday. All materials were carefully collected and are being securely stored. We have been in contact with the victim’s family, and they plan to retrieve the items. The family has also expressed interest in working with SPR to explore new, permitted ways to honor the family member moving forward.”

The memorial, for Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner, has been at the park for more than 5 years, after they were murdered by their landlord, Michael Dudley. He is serving a 46+ year sentence for killing them and trying to conceal his crime by putting their bodies in suitcases.