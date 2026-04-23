You asked, so we asked: About Alki’s sinkhole signs, and what’ll be done besides put up signs

A texter wondered about the bright-orange signs that have popped up along the Alki seawall, and sent that photo. So we asked Seattle Parks, whose spokesperson Christina Hirsch responded:

SPR installed the signs last week. The erosion under the seawall occurs in random spots, creating suction that pulls soil out and forms these holes. We have worked with engineers over the years to address this issue, trying various methods. While the holes are small compared to the seawall and don’t pose a structural risk, they are large enough to be a safety concern for park visitors. We’ve previously put up signs and fencing, but they often get removed or ignored. This time, we’re using bright orange signs in hopes they’ll stay in place and be more visible.

We’re also implementing a new plan to fill the holes, starting next week, with the goal of completing the entire stretch between Alki and Don Armeni before Memorial Day. There are about 20 holes of varying sizes, and we’re optimistic this method will hold through the summer.