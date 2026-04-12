WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 options!

(Great Blue Heron seen at Seacrest this week by WSB contributor Anne Higuera)

Some weekly events, some special events in our lineup for your Sunday, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is meeting at Highland Park Corner Store at 9 am today for a today’s Sunday Funday run. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 16TH ANNIVERSARY: 10 am HOKA demo run/walk kicks off today’s celebration – treats afterward! (2743 California SW)

DONATION DRIVE FOR FARMWORKERS: Plant starts, tools, supplies needed for community garden – dropoff donation drive 10 am-1 pm again today at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open today and every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early spring produce-and-products season – roots, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – and an abundant selection of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

PLAY DATE AND OPEN HOUSE: Bring your up-to-5-year-old to Little Trailblazers (3003 SW Roxbury), 10:30 am-noon.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library, registration required – check for openings before going. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

CELEBRATE POETRY! Write some at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 1-4 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: This month’s gathering is at 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), discussing “Ravelstein” by Saul Bellow.

FIRST MATINEE OF ‘WALDEN’: ArtsWest‘s new play has a 3 pm curtain today – get ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

ARTIST RECEPTION: Susan Clifford‘s new work at Bakery Nouveau (4737 California S), 3:30-5 pm opening reception.

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5 pm, new art-trivia at Mr. B’s Mead Center with host Morgue Anne (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT TIM’S: 7 pm Sunday night all-ages show at Tim’s Tavern – jazz singers in Dave Desrochers’ All-Star Jazz Bonanza Extravaganza. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!