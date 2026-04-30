WEST SEATTLE SCENE: TLC for Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza

With one day to go until summer hours officially begin at Alki Beach Park, the Statue of Liberty Plaza got some TLC today. The plaza was created after a community-fundraising campaign back in the 2000s, and the Alki Community Council oversees the fund that still pays for its maintenance. The photo above is from ACC president Charlotte Starck, who reports, ” Getting ready for the summer season – spring maintenance on the Statue of Liberty Plaza is underway. The benches are getting stained. They look fabulous!”