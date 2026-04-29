WEST SEATTLE SALMON: Sliding into Longfellow Creek

(WSB photos)

What a day for a field trip! More than 30 students from Pathfinder K-8 spent the morning at and near Longfellow Creek, starting from Dragonfly Pavilion in North Delridge.. They were split into groups for a variety of outdoor-learning activities, led by environmental educators from DNDA, and while the Salmon Bone Bridge (above) is the most scenic, that’s not where the major excitement was:

Another bridge a short distance south was set up with a sort of slide into which Pathfinder students released some of the coho they’ve been raising as part of the Salmon in the Schools program. That’s long been focused on Fauntleroy Creek, but as we’ve reported previously, culvert work starts this year so some of the release activities are moaving to Longfellow Creek instead. The release terrain isn’t conducive to getting close to the creek, so it’s down the chute with the fish:

At other stations along the creek, the students learned today about how to making the water safer for salmon – hearing about pollutants like tire dust and fertilizers. DNDA’s environmental-education coordinator Mikaela Ebbeson tells WSB this was the third of four field trips as part of their pilot program. partnering with Salmon in the Schools and Seattle Public Utilities.