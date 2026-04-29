West Seattle Garden Tour can help your nonprofit grow! Grant applications open now

(Richard Reed’s winning art for this year’s WSGT)

In addition to celebrating local garden and gardeners, the West Seattle Garden Tour raises money to help local organizations grow. But to get it, you have to apply for it, and next year’s applications are being accepted right now – here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Each year, the West Seattle Garden Tour, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides grants to other nonprofit organizations for projects that fit our mission — to promote horticulture, education and artistic endeavors within West Seattle and neighboring communities. The 2027 grant cycle is now open. Nonprofit organizations with eligible projects are invited to apply.

Our 2027 grant application form and guidelines are now available at https://www.westseattlegardentour.org/grants. Completed applications are due by midnight July 15, 2026. Grant requests are usually in the $2,000 to $6,000 range with some requests higher or lower.

Accepted projects would receive funds in March 2027.

ABOUT WEST SEATTLE GARDEN TOUR: Since its inception in 1995, West Seattle Garden Tour has been one of the premier garden tours in the Northwest, as well as a fundraiser for local nonprofits. The West Seattle Garden Tour donates approximately $50,000 each year to local grantees in support of their horticultural, educational and artistic missions. Over $600,000 in grants has been awarded since our inception.

The 2026 garden tour is on Sunday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are now available for sale online and will also be sold in select retail outlets beginning in early May. More information can be found at westseattlegardentour.org.