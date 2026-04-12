WEEK AHEAD: Morgan Community Association’s quarterly meeting Wednesday at new/not-so-new location

The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW) is hosting community events again, and this Wednesday it will be the meeting site for a community coalition that used to meet their regularly, the Morgan Community Association. MoCA meets quarterly and has rotated through various sites, as well as gathering online, in recent years. At 7 pm Wednesday (April 15), it’ll be a hybrid meeting, with a variety of highlights and updates, including officer elections, public-safety info, and the latest on the Morgan Junction Park addition. See the agenda in our calendar listing, which includes the online link if you can’t attend in person.