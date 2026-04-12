WEEK AHEAD: Morgan Community Association’s quarterly meeting Wednesday at new/not-so-new location

The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW) is hosting community events again, and this Wednesday it will be the meeting site for a community coalition that used to meet their regularly, the Morgan Community Association. MoCA meets quarterly and has rotated through various sites, as well as gathering online, in recent years. At 7 pm Wednesday (April 15), it’ll be a hybrid meeting, with a variety of highlights and updates, including officer elections, public-safety info, and the latest on the Morgan Junction Park addition. See the agenda in our calendar listing, which includes the online link if you can’t attend in person.
West Seattle, Washington
12 Sunday
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