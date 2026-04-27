Trivia, meditation, crafting, more on your West Seattle Monday list

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s your Monday list of highlights, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). For up-to-18-month-olds. Free.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Regular 2 pm meeting is back today; no public-comment period at this meeting but the agenda has information on how to watch.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two softball games and one baseball game, all at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – the softball games are at 4 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Prep and West Seattle HS vs. Nathan Hale, while West Seattle HS plays baseball tonight at – 7 pm vs. Eastside Catholic.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond)

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 4 pm and 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

GET CCRAFTY AT TIM’S: Twice-monthly gathering for crafters, 6-8 pm, bring your project to Tim’s in White Center. (16th SW and SW 98th)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues offer you the opportunity for trivia tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players! Enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

ONLINE HEALTH EVENT: A West Seattle clinic invites you to this online presetation tonight, “The Role of Neuropsychologists in ADHD Evaluations and Treatment” – participation info in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Monday with a song (or two) – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!