Remembering Robert ‘Bob’ Lloyd Mahn, 1938-2026

Family and friends are remembering Bob Mahn and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Robert “Bob” Lloyd Mahn, 87

Robert “Bob” Lloyd Mahn, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob was born on November 7, 1938, in Moscow, Idaho. He was a proud 60-year resident of West Seattle, where he built a life centered around family and hard work.

He is survived by the love of his life of over 62 years, his wife Patricia; his sons, Brian (Deena) and Kevin; his grandchildren, Zachary (Miranda) and Zoe; and his great-grandchild, Aela. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Pam) and Mike (Nancy), and his sister, Karen (John), along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 and continued his service in the Army Reserves until 1967. He was known for his incredible dedication and strong work ethic, spending 30 years as a Civil Engineer for the City of Seattle from 1960 to 1990. He then worked as a civil engineer with the City of Renton from 1990 until his retirement in 2020.

Above all, Bob treasured time with his family. He was a reserved man, deeply devoted to those he loved, and he enjoyed many years of adventures traveling with Pat and family. He was a devoted grandfather to Zach and Zoe, faithfully attending every game, function, and milestone in their lives. He also found great joy in what he fondly called “the family business” — trips to the casino shared with those closest to him.

The family would like to thank the caregiving team from CareBuilders at Home and Kline Galland Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s honor to Medic One.