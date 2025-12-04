You asked, so we asked: About the orange mesh along Delridge slope

A reader asked what’s going on with that Delridge greenspace, east of the Southwest Precinct and the businesses north of the precinct [vicinity map]. We recalled development plans nearby, years ago, but that’s not what this is for. The land is SDOT property, so we took the question to that department. Turns out it’s for an environmental project that got a little publicity more than two years ago; we tried to get details at the time but our inquiries hit a dead end, and eventually fell off our list (aside from a mention at a meeting last year). In response to our new inquiry, SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali replied:

the vegetation work you’re seeing is part of the Delridge Native Forest Garden project. SDOT and our partners are restoring these parcels to improve habitat, support tree canopy growth, and create more welcoming community green spaces in the neighborhood. We recently completed planting and established a path to support ongoing stewardship and future volunteer events. Our first volunteer planting event with the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association took place on November 22. More information about the City’s broader forest restoration and tree-planting investments can be found here:

Delridge Native Forest Garden Project – Transportation | seattle.gov

The project website has this map:

The timeline for work here, also as noted on the project page, runs until 2028. The funding is $900,000 of a $13 million federal grant, according to this 2023 news release (when we, as mentioned above, tried to get more details). We asked SDOT about the tribes involved in the program; they say it involves the Muckleshoot Tribe because they’re federally recognized.