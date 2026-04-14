UPDATE: Possible shooting reported in West Seattle Triangle = unfounded

2:46 AM: SPD and SFD are arriving in The Triangle after a report that someone might have been shot near 36th SW and SW Snoqualmie. No confirmation yet.

2:52 AM: Still no victim or evidence of a shooting found, police say. The just-in-case SFD response is waiting at Station 32 (38th/Alaska).

2:55 AM: One officer reports talking to someone in the area who is saying what sounded to one 911 caller like a “shot” might have been “a car backfire.” Another officer then reported finding a trail of blood leading “across 35th toward the encampment and the golf course.”

3:20 AM: Apparently that led nowhere – though they haven’t acknowledged it over the air, the SFD log shows the responding units have just been cleared and the call’s been closed.