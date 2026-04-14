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UPDATE: Possible shooting reported in West Seattle Triangle = unfounded

April 14, 2026 2:46 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Triangle | West Seattle news | West Seattle people

2:46 AM: SPD and SFD are arriving in The Triangle after a report that someone might have been shot near 36th SW and SW Snoqualmie. No confirmation yet.

2:52 AM: Still no victim or evidence of a shooting found, police say. The just-in-case SFD response is waiting at Station 32 (38th/Alaska).

2:55 AM: One officer reports talking to someone in the area who is saying what sounded to one 911 caller like a “shot” might have been “a car backfire.” Another officer then reported finding a trail of blood leading “across 35th toward the encampment and the golf course.”

3:20 AM: Apparently that led nowhere – though they haven’t acknowledged it over the air, the SFD log shows the responding units have just been cleared and the call’s been closed.

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3 Replies to "UPDATE: Possible shooting reported in West Seattle Triangle = unfounded"

  • Odd son April 14, 2026 (2:46 am)
    Reply

    Hearing sirens 

  • A ndrew April 14, 2026 (3:08 am)
    Reply

    This encampment. How do we fix?

  • JoJo April 14, 2026 (3:22 am)
    Reply

    Thank you to our great police officers who risk their lives every time they are faced with the unknown and the variety of dangerous situations they encounter every day! They must be on guard at all times! The patience and emotional intelligence it takes to do that job is not recognized enough!

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