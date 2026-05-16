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WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Castle Climbing Club’s first Van Life Fest

May 16, 2026 10:59 pm
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 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

The first Van Life Fest at new West Marginal Way SW business Castle Climbing Club turned out to be more of a mini-fest, with just a few van owners showing up. Jim Gruff was there showing off the new van he drove up recently from Louisiana, where it was built:

Kirk Hoppy takes his van to national parks for months at a time; he also volunteers with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization. He marks the disasters he’s responded to with stickers on his top cabinet – six hurricanes and five tornadoes, among others.

The vans weren’t the only attraction.

The Climbing Club also had some bouncing going on:

We peeked inside too:

Castle also has a sauna.

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