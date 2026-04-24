From comedy to community support, here’s our list for April’s final West Seattle Friday!

(Early-morning photo by Kent Rhodes)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always peek days/weeks ahead):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY … weekly indoor playtime for preschool-age kids, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

NO STORY TIME TODAY … canceled @ Delridge Library.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

LEARN ABOUT THE CITY NATURE CHALLENGE … on a guided walk along Longfellow Creek, 3:30 pm, meet at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two boys’ soccer matches at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – Chief Sealth IHS vs. Cleveland at 5 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Lincoln at 7 pm.

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: Girl Scout Troop 41843‘s second of three babysitting events, 5-9 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – check if there are still openings.

HISTORY COMES ALIVE AT HARBOR ISLAND: 6-10 pm tours featuring depictions of stories you probably haven’t ever heard, tickets here (if any remain), our preview here. (3235 16th SW)

COFFEEHOUSE COMEDY: 6 pm, radio-style comedy with Midnight Mystery Theater at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

COMMUNITY DEFENSE FUNDRAISER: Song, dance, vendors at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 6 pm, $20 at the door to support White Center organization assisting immigrants.

HOTTIES OF COMEDY AT KENYON HALL: Two shows, 7 and 9 pm, with “a new lineup of some of the funniest comedians in the PNW to talk about life, love, and all the weird stuff inbetween.” (7904 35th SW)

FOO FIGHTERS LISTENING PARTY: 7 pm, hear the new recording at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

SOUND AND CEREMONY: Guided visualization at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), 7 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with The Bale Jumpers, Salt Horse, The Drive Through. Doors at 7, music at 8. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second weekend for ArtsWest‘s “speculative fiction” play. (4711 California SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning tonight with DJ Peg, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to music during the Bowie Goth Skate, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!