Our highlight list for your West Seattle Monday!

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s the Monday list of highlights, most (but not all) from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

PUBLIC HEARING ON UPZONING PROPOSAL: As previewed here, the City Council is holding an all-day public hearing, both in-person and online/phone, under way right now – the agenda explains how to participate.

FREE TAX HELP: The deadline’s nearing … If you need assistance, today from 11 am-4 pm, find drop-in help at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Free.

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Regular 2 pm meeting is canceled today because of the aforementioned all-day hearing.

LONG-DISTANCE ADVOCACY: Write postcards to far-away voters with West Seattle Indivisible, 3:30-5:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: In baseball, West Seattle HS vs. Seattle Academy, 3:30 pm at Delridge Playfield (4501 Delridge Way SW); at 4 pm, the Chief Sealth IHS boys’ tennis team plays Rainier Beach at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); also at 4 pm at NCSWAC vs. Rainier Beach, West Seattle HS plays softball.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

‘BEFORE THE BADGE’: 5:30 pm, community conversation with SPD recruits, online; our calendar listing explains how to participate.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia/quiz tonight! Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: If you play pool, you’re invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm Mondays, karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!