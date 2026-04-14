Funeral Mass on Friday for Wesley Joseph ‘Chief’ Goss, 1948-2026

Family and friends will gather Friday to remember Wesley ‘Chief’ Goss, and are sharing this with the community:

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Wesley Joseph “Chief” Goss, 78, of Seattle, passed away on March 30, 2026. He was born on March 7, 1948, in Tacoma.

Wess dedicated 40 years of his life to the Seattle Fire Department, rising through the ranks to serve as Battalion Chief. Throughout his distinguished career, he was known not only for his leadership, but for his lasting contributions to the department and the community he served. He was instrumental in creating the MAP program, which improved firefighter accountability and enhanced emergency response times. Wess also served for 18 years as President of the Officers Association, advocating for his fellow firefighters with strength and integrity. His commitment to honoring those who served extended beyond his career, as he played a key role in the creation of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Occidental Square.

Known affectionately as “Chief Goss,” Wess lived by the motto, “Work hard and play harder.” Outside of his career, he found great joy in traveling and spending time at the family’s cabin by the lake, where he created lasting memories with those he loved most. Wess was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marie Goss; his daughter, Elena Gruner, and son-in-law, Eric Gruner; his grandson, Nick Gruner; and his brother, Larry Goss. He will be remembered for his dedication, strength, and the deep love he held for his family and community.

His legacy of service, bravery, courageous leadership, boldness, and compassion will live on in the many lives he touched.

His Funeral Mass is Friday (April 17) at 11 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle, preceded by 10 am recitation of the Rosary.

Please share memories, photos, and condolences with the family on the guestbook at: www.emmickfunerals.com/obituaries/wesley-goss

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle