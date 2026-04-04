UPDATE: Flipped-car crash off northbound Highway 509

1:21 AM: The location given for this isn’t entirely clear yet but a car has flipped after going off the embankment at or near the Highway 509 exit to South Cloverdale. The driver is reported to be “outside the vehicle” but seriously injured.

1:32 AM: The SFD log has clarified the location to that exit, and police are closing at least one section of the ramp. The driver is being taken to the hospital.

2 AM: No further updates aside from SDOT arriving to help with scene cleanup. We’ll follow up with SPD and SFD.

10:48 AM: Here’s what SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells us: “The incident was briefly upgraded to a rope rescue response because the vehicle went down an embankment. Bystanders pulled the patient from the vehicle before our crew arrived, so no rescue was needed. Crews treated an approximately 27-year-old male in serious condition. The patient was transported to the hospital by medics.”