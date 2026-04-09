Door-to-door food drive Stamp Out Hunger also exactly one month away

Earlier today we noted that West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coordinated by us at WSB since its fourth year in 2008, is exactly one month away. That’s not the only big community-participation event on May 9th: Always on the second Saturday like WSCGSD is the National Association of Letter Carriers‘ door-to-door mailbox-to-mailbox food drive Stamp Out Hunger. Fill a bag with nonperishable food and set it out by your mailbox – or door if you have a mail slot – that day. It’ll be routed to local food-bank distributors. Read more about Stamp Out Hunger here. (Thanks to volunteer Ian for the reminder!