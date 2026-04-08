COYOTES: Three reader reports

A texter saw that coyote on West Seattle Golf Course on Tuesday and sent the pic, one of three recent reports to share. Another report came in without a pic:

I am not sure that reporting a coyote has been around for a few days is blogworthy but sharing if so. It’s been trotting in and out of the yard for a few days; seen all hours of the day. We abut a city greenbelt so we believe that maybe its set up a HQ/den. Its not causing any nuisance to us and it trots away when we have gone out to back yard to work on the garden. Looks and watches from a distance of 50-60′. And then leaves. Location is between 16th and 12th and Othello and Webster.

Last but certainly not least, Aaron sent this video from his neighborhood south of West Seattle:

Readers may enjoy this video of a coyote that has frequented our backyard several times, this time on Thursday morning. Thinking maybe there is a den near. Unfortunately it took our three chickens, though I don’t fault it for that. Our kids have surprised it once in broad daylight in the morning before school.

Now our standard reminder – we have shared coyote reports for 15+ years in the spirit of awareness, not alarm, and you can learn about coexisting with them via wildlife experts’ advice.