BIZNOTE: After almost a quarter-century, Avalon Glassworks looking for new ownership for their unique West Seattle business

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

More change is on the way for the heart of the Luna Park mini-business district.

Shannon Felix and Jon Felix are looking for new ownership for Avalon Glassworks, which they’ve owned for 23 of its 33 years at 2914 SW Avalon Way.

Their one-of-a-kind business – West Seattle’s only commercial glass-blowing studio and retail shop – is next door to Luna Park Café, which itself changed ownership in 2024 after 35 years.

We talked to the Felixes this afternoon at Avalon Glassworks. Shannon said the decision to sell the business has been a decade in the making. “I’m calling it ‘retiring’ because I don’t have another job or business I’m going to, but” – she said cheerily – “I have a beach house, family in California, a fun dog, a fun husband,” and she feels she’s learned everything she can about art retailing, so it’s time to do something else. Running a small business can be intense, the Felixes know, and for the past decade or so, they’ve been putting things off like visiting family and friends, but now it feels like time to stop deferring, start doing.

They and their landlords – the Bennett family – really want the space to remain a glass-blowing shop, the Felixes say. They’ll be turning it over in good condition, with newer equipment (the sale flyer has specs), and they hope there’s an experienced glass blower who’s ready for their own studio/shop, “somebody with the likelihood of succeeding,” out there.

But they say that won’t be their chief glass-blower Sean Welch, who’s worked for Avalon Glassworks for 20 years – he wants to keep creating blown-glass art, not run a shop, they explain.

But he’s “certainly one of the secrets to our success,” and they count their landlords as another. We asked about highlights of their 23 years; Shannon says she’s “enjoyed coming in every day (and) making new things every day … It’s hard to leave something I love, but I know there are other things [out there] I’m going to love too.”

Ideally, they’d love to be able to turn over the shop by “early summer.” Contact Shannon through the shop to find out more (including getting the entire flyer), or stop by during Avalon Glassworks’s business hours.