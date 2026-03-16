West Seattle’s only dog park to (mostly) close for four days next week

Most of West Seattle’s only official off-leash area, at Westcrest Park, will close for four days next week, according to this announcement from Seattle Parks:

We need to temporarily close the Westcrest Off Leash Area (OLA) from March 23rd through March 26th.

During this time, crews will deliver wood chips (Engineered Wood Fiber) to the terraced area near the shelter and picnic table. We planned this maintenance effort in close consultation with our COLA stewards at Westcrest Park to improve the play space for your pets.

While the main area is closed, the small and shy dog area will remain open and accessible to all dog owners. Because this space is much more confined than the main park, please pay close attention to your dog’s behavior to ensure a safe environment for all visitors.

We recognize this temporary closure might disrupt your routine, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to maintain the park. If you have any questions or concerns about this project, please call us at 206-684-4075.