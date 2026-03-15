WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 reader photos

Thanks for all the bird photos these past few weeks! Time for a Sunday afternoon gallery. Above, five juvenile Bald Eagles in formation at Lincoln Park, photographed by Rainer Klett; below, a Pheasant – the photo is from Terry Blumer, whose daughter saw it in North Admiral:

Terry’s wife got this view of two Northern Flicker woodpeckers:

Remember the West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) Anna’s Hummingbird eggs? Susan Whiting Kemp photographed the mom in view with babies’ beaks:

Jerry Simmons photographed a Peregrine Falcon:

A Sharp-shinned Hawk, from Carol Christian:

This is from K Smith:

Another corvid – a Steller’s Jay at Al‘s feeder:

Jon Anderson spotted a Spotted Towhee:

And Keri Watson caught a Gull with what appeared to be a snack:

Thank you so much to everyone who sends photos from around West Seattle – whether it’s a bird or breaking news, scenery or surprise sightings – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text to 206-293-6302 any time!