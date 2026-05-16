HOURS AWAY! West Seattle 5K along Alki tomorrow morning

One last quick reminder – the 2026 West Seattle 5K is tomorrow morning (Sunday, May 17)! Runners, walkers, and rollers will leave the start/finish line at 61st/Alki around 9:30 am, and head toward the turnaround point by Anchor/Luna Park on Duwamish Head. Alki and Harbor Avenues will be closed from approximately 8 am to 11 am for the race, which is organized by the West Seattle High School PTSA as a fundraiser to bring in $ for programs supporting WSHS students. You can still register here and be in the 5K tomorrow morning; even if you don’t want to, come down to the beach and cheer for everyone who does! The West Seattle 5K has been a springtime tradition since 2009, and WSB has been among the community co-sponsors every year. (We’ll just be roaming for coverage, but many other sponsors will have booths, so say hi to your supportive local businesses while you’re at Alki!) Weather looks dry but chilly. See you there!