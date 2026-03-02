WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Nesting time!

We received that photo from Marie at West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor), who explains:

A hummingbird spent weeks building a nest on a cross beam in the shade structure. Then she laid her eggs. Clare Janetzki, one of our employees, climbed up and took this photo of them … Most of the time, you can see mama bird sitting on her nest, surveying the view. People have spread the word and now customers are coming by to see her. A sure sign of spring!

As we were reminded at this time of year in 2023, their nests are just an inch and a half wide … so be extra watchful if you’re doing yard/garden work!