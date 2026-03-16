West Seattle, Washington

16 Monday

44℉

TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Winter’s last Monday

March 16, 2026 6:00 am
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, March 16, 2026. Spring arrives Friday morning!

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Rainy, breezy forecast – high in the mid-50s. Sunrise at 7:19 am; sunset at 7:16 pm.

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE REMINDER

All lanes are open again, both ways, but the speed limit remains 25 mph.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water TaxiRegular West Seattle service, winter schedule through April 10.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro busesRegular weekday schedule and routes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

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