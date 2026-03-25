TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Showery and breezy, high around 50, possible afternoon thunderstorms. Sunrise at 7:01 am; sunset at 7:29 pm.

(Tuesday just before sunset – photo by Bob Burns)

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule through April 10.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes. The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is now on its spring/summer schedule, with 3 boats on weekends as well as weekdays.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes. Note that this Saturday brings Metro’s service change, with buses changing from Barton to Trenton in preparation for the repaving project.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (fully open but 25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!