SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big new crane for the Navy

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo, wondering about the big blue crane – labeled #70 – traveling through Elliott Bay by barge. According to online info, it was built in Wisconsin for the U.S. Navy to use in working on submarines at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. This story says the 200-foot crane has been waiting to be towed here since completion 2+ years ago. It’s part of a four-crane contract, according to this report, and has been in transit from Wisconsin (Lake Michigan) since mid-November.