Police investigate possible skull at Waste Management transfer station

After hearing a police dispatch last night for someone finding a possible “human skull” at the Waste Management transfer station on West Marginal Way, we followed up with police today. Here’s all the info they provided:

On 03/15/2026 at about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a Waste Transfer station in West Seattle, where a security guard reported finding what appeared to be a human skull. Unable to determine its authenticity, it was photographed in place and entered into evidence. Homicide was contacted as well as the King County Medical Examiner, and a report was written.

The initial dispatch said the possible skull was found “amongst recycling.”