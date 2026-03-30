ON A ROLL: Bowling benefit up next for new West Seattle Special Olympics

Though it’s two months away, a fun(draiser) for the new West Seattle Special Olympics organization is looking for early involvement – here’s the announcement explaining how you can jump in!

Special Olympics Washington is making its return to West Seattle — and the community is invited to be part of the launch.

A Community Bowling Fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 30th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at West Seattle Bowl, bringing together neighbors, families, and local businesses for a fun and meaningful morning. This event marks the start of a new, year-round program supporting athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities right here in West Seattle. Participants can sign up as individuals, form teams, or sponsor a lane to help build something lasting in the community. All proceeds directly support local athletes. Learn more and register at westseattleso.com.