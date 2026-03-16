From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: What sounded like gunfire last night …

Late last night, 911 reported “a lot of calls” about possible gunshots in the High Point area. They dispatched officers to look around the areas the calls came from. One officer radioed in that he found “evidence of fireworks.” We don’t usually report on “possible gunfire” reports that aren’t verified, unless we get questions about it; multiple people have asked us about it this morning, so in case you wondered too – that’s what they found. (Police consider gunfire verified if they find a victim, shell casings, property damage such as bullet hole(s), and/or if someone actually saw a person firing a gun.)