FOLLOWUP: What Councilmember Saka says about Sunday’s encampment violence

(Sunday traffic-camera image of response at 35th/Alaska)

The three men attacked in what police describe as a “violent robbery” at an encampment near the east side of 35th/Alaska remain hospitalized today. We covered the incident for hours on Sunday, and, noting that it happened on city-owned parkland, sought comment today from District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka. Here’s the statement we received, which also touches on the other city-land-encampment incident we covered a short time earlier:

I was horrified to hear about the robbery and assault in an encampment at Rotary Viewpoint Park yesterday, and I want to thank the Seattle Police Department for their quick response. Violence is never acceptable, especially in public spaces like our city parks where people should feel safe. Unfortunately, that has not been the reality at this park for some time.

Over the last two years, my office has consistently escalated community concerns in the Triangle neighborhood to the Unified Care Team, the agency responsible for remediating unsanctioned encampments, while also pushing for stronger responses when services are repeatedly declined by these individuals.

Recent incidents, including the fire near The Home Depot along Sylvan Way, show that our city clearly needs to do more, and I look forward to working with the Mayor, my Council colleagues, the Unified Care Team, and regional partners to expand shelter options and address these issues.