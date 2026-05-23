COUNTDOWN: Two weeks to Loop the ‘Lupe – with Seattle’s only obstacle-course 5K!

(2025 Loop the ‘Lupe – photo by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)

Speaking of Our Lady of Guadalupe (as we were earlier today) … its community-service work benefits from the annual four-events-in-one Loop the ‘Lupe, and we are now just two weeks away! On Saturday, June 6, you’re invited to Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) to join in the signature obstacle-course 5K – only one in Seattle! – or a 5K Fun Run, a Kids’ Dash, and a walk geared toward seniors. You can find more info, and register, by going here.