Big turnout for info meeting on adding Highly Capable program to Alki Elementary, with one question left unanswered

By Torin Record-Sand

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

“Wow, looks like we’re West Seattle’s hottest ticket tonight!” That’s how Alki Elementary principal Mason Skeffington kicked off Wednesday night’s open house that drew a crowd of almost two hundred people. The subject of the open house was the plan for Seattle Public Schools to expand the Highly Capable program to Alki and Rainier View elementaries for the 2026 to 2027 academic year. Many of those gathered were families who already had students at Alki or are interested in going there when the program is implemented.

The HC program, which seeks to offer advanced instruction in language arts and mathematics, is currently only available for elementary students at 3 schools in the district – Cascadia, Decatur, and Thurgood Marshall. Of these, Thurgood Marshall is the closest to West Seattle, meaning many families that want to seek the program have to commit to long bus rides. And, notably, West Seattle has a higher percentage of students interested in the program: “15% of kids in our city are being served by the Highly Capable program, of those, 20% are in West Seattle,” said Dr. Paula Montgomery, director of the HC program, who delivered part of the night’s presentation.

The main question remaining even after the presentation seemed to be how exactly this will be implemented at Alki. The Highly Capable program revolves around providing two types of advanced instruction, one track with giving students a year’s advanced learning in language-arts instruction, and another track giving students up to two years advanced learning in mathematics; both requiring separate instruction. To make matters more challenging, students may qualify for one and not the other. So the question is whether to create self-contained HC cohort classes, or to attempt to integrate the advanced curriculum in other ways. There’s no definitive answer yet. Principal Skeffington said, however, that they would announce their official plans on March 31st. “We want the data in hand, and we want to be respectful of the Alki community.” he said. One of his notes throughout the night was that no matter the size of the influx of students for the new program, or the ways it might change the school, he is dedicated to giving a personal feel to instruction at Alki. “Each and every one of your children is important to me, whether they have [Highly Capable] designation or not. They matter, and are important. And I hope they are seen every day for the brilliance that they bring – that is what I try to live through.”

The open house also marked a chance for the community to get a preview of the nearly finished new building for the school. Principal Skeffington placed an emphasis on how the new, more open building would provide many opportunities for the Highly Capable program to thrive. These included elements of the building such as new non-traditional, open floor classrooms (in addition to traditional closed door ones), and even using the building as a site for ecological learning. (The new building will feature three forms of eco-friendly energy in addition to standard ones – energy-efficient ventilation, geothermal energy, and solar energy. These, he said, could all be used to help instruct students.)

The night closed with a brief Q&A – including these:

Q: Are siblings of Highly Capable students welcome?

A: They are, said school officials, but the family needs to do an open enrollment form. However, the school has been working fast, they said, to get families enrolled.

Q: Is there on-site after-school care?

A: Yes, which will be available through the Alki Community Center once it reopens concurrently with the school.

Q: If we apply for the new Alki site, is it guaranteed, or still a lottery?

A: If you are living in West Seattle and your child has a Highly Capable qualification, they are guaranteed a spot. Siblings, if they don’t have that qualification, are not guaranteed. They said they will allow families with siblings to go back to their original school if they do not get in.

If you have further questions for Alki Elementary about the program, the organizers of the event have a web form available here. They said they are working to get back to people as fast as possible. They also noted that further information about the program will be posted in the form of an FAQ on the Alki Elementary website soon.