Barton paving-project meeting, lunar eclipse, more for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to David for the moonset photo. Will we see the lunar eclipse overnight? All depends on the weather; if the clouds don’t take over, 3 am-4 am is the window of totality here. Meantime, here’s what’s on our list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm drop-in help at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Free.

‘SOLUTIONS, NOT RESOLUTIONS’: Weekly speaker series continues with 1 pm presentation on “Fall Prevention” at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW). Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

COMMUNITY MEETING ABOUT BARTON REPAVING PROJECT: Paving work is ahead – and with it, detours – for the bus zone on SW Barton alongside Roxhill Park and across from Westwood Village. Tonight, learn about the plan and get questions answered, 6:30 pm online. Our calendar listing has the registration link.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

MEDITATE IN ALKI: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is back this week, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

MEDITATE IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm Mondays, karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!