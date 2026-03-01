SKIES OVER WEST SEATTLE: Perfect sunset tonight. Will we see Tuesday’s lunar eclipse?

Perfect view to the west as the sun set tonight (thanks to Carol Ann Joyce for the photo). Sunshine is predicted for tomorrow too, but the sky may not stay clear for long enough to assist would-be eclipse-viewers. A “blood moon” eclipse will be visible here, too, if clouds don’t get in the way, though currently the forecast suggests they will. For full eclipse details, West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen recommends EclipseWise.com. That’s a bit technical, though; ,local time, totality will be 3 am to 4 am Tuesday.

ADDED 7:14 PM: Here’s a look at the full moon tonight, just after dusk: