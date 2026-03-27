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About the emergency response near 35th/Avalon

March 27, 2026 7:30 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Triangle | West Seattle news

For those asking about a briefly large emergency response near 35th/Avalon just before 2 pm: The dispatch was for a man who was reported to have jumped from the seventh floor of an apartment building. We followed up with SFD and they sent us a reply tonight saying that though their crews tried to save the man, who was in his mid-30s, they were unable to, and SFD says he “was declared deceased at the hospital.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm, the 988 hotline is open 24/7.

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1 Reply to "About the emergency response near 35th/Avalon"

  • Mariem March 27, 2026 (8:00 pm)
    Reply

    May he be in peace. So sorry for the loss. 

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