About the emergency response near 35th/Avalon

For those asking about a briefly large emergency response near 35th/Avalon just before 2 pm: The dispatch was for a man who was reported to have jumped from the seventh floor of an apartment building. We followed up with SFD and they sent us a reply tonight saying that though their crews tried to save the man, who was in his mid-30s, they were unable to, and SFD says he “was declared deceased at the hospital.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm, the 988 hotline is open 24/7.