WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow? Flakes flying in forecast

(Photo sent by Ian)

Snow-coated Mt. Baker – 140 miles away – was in clear view from Alki this afternoon. If the forecast holds, we might finally see a bit of snow here before the week’s out. No advisories or alerts, but the National Weather Service‘s forecast suggests a rain/snow mix is possible in just about any daypart from Monday night until next Saturday. The NWS Forecast Discussion says snow levels could be down to 200 to 500 feet – which includes much of the peninsula – by Tuesday. But the qualifier phrase “little to no accumulation expected” appears in the forecast too.