West Seattle, Washington

17 Tuesday

34℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Clouds’ double feature

February 17, 2026 9:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Clouds staged a double feature this afternoon, both dark and bright. The first two photos are from David Hutchinson – the very dark wall of clouds to the east, eventually followed by a thinner dark line to the west:

At sunset, they also made room for a burst of color – Brooke Gosztola is one of the photographers who caught that:

Penny photographed this pink breakthrough:

And April K caught the colors fading:

Following all that, we’re already in the 30s, and a rain/snow mix remains a possibility until early afternoon, the forecast says.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Clouds' double feature"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.