WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Clouds’ double feature

Clouds staged a double feature this afternoon, both dark and bright. The first two photos are from David Hutchinson – the very dark wall of clouds to the east, eventually followed by a thinner dark line to the west:
At sunset, they also made room for a burst of color – Brooke Gosztola is one of the photographers who caught that:
Penny photographed this pink breakthrough:
And April K caught the colors fading:
Following all that, we’re already in the 30s, and a rain/snow mix remains a possibility until early afternoon, the forecast says.
