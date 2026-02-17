WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Clouds’ double feature

Clouds staged a double feature this afternoon, both dark and bright. The first two photos are from David Hutchinson – the very dark wall of clouds to the east, eventually followed by a thinner dark line to the west:

At sunset, they also made room for a burst of color – Brooke Gosztola is one of the photographers who caught that:

Penny photographed this pink breakthrough:

And April K caught the colors fading:

Following all that, we’re already in the 30s, and a rain/snow mix remains a possibility until early afternoon, the forecast says.