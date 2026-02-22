WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 possibilities!

(Rainbow and ferry photographed this past week by Steven Rice)

Last Sunday in February already! Here’s the lineup, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is back to the regular run today, this time from Dough Joy Donuts – meet at 9 am. (4310 SW Oregon)

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Sunday dancing! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: For a contemplative session, see if there’s space in the small-group meditation session at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta, more.

MIMOSAS & MENOPAUSE: 10 am at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), “a special community viewing event and conversation.” RSVP for free admission.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

POSTAL WORKERS’ RALLY: As previewed here Saturday, 11 am rally outside the Westwood Village Post Office (2721 SW Trenton) as the National Association of Letter Carriers prepares for contract talks.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE DROP-IN TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

KORNER BLUES MATINEE: Afternoon bluesmusic at Tim’s Tavern, 2 pm, all ages, tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: Online tickets are sold out for the “comic fable” at ArtsWest, but check with the box office for any 3 pm tickets. (4711 California SW)

‘DETENTION LOTTERY’ AT FAUNTLEROY UCC: 4 pm, this “immersive theater” event will happen at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), followed by a talkback. Read the backstory and you’ll think it’s “ripped from the headlines,” but it actually dates back to 2018 (with a “refresh” last year). Free, donations accepted.

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm trivia with host Morgue Anne at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30 pm at Bethany West Seattle (8600 9th SW), all welcome for food and fellowship.

ASTRA LUMINA: Its run is close to the end, but it’s on tonight – first entry at 6:15 pm in the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus, 6000 16th SW); tickets here.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Play starting at 7:30 pm, win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, music to close out your weekend, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!