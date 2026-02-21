Mail carriers to rally outside Westwood Village Post Office on Sunday

(WSB photo, March 2025 rally outside WWV Post Office)

Just got word of a rally outside Westwood Village Post Office on Sunday morning. The National Association of Letter Carriers is starting contract talks and planning rallies outside dozens of post offices Sunday. Our tipster explains, “Our union is beginning negotiations for our next contract with USPS. Our branch for the Seattle area is having our rally at the Westwood post office and would love to see folks out supporting our local mail carriers!” (Here’s what the union says it’s “fighting for.”) The rally will be one of seven in our state and is set for 11 am. It’s been eleven months since a rally outside the same post office, attended by more than 100 people, in opposition to feared privatization of the Postal Service.