WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Presidents Day pop-up protests

(WSB photos)

As noted in our daily event list, “pop-up protests” were planned this afternoon at several West Seattle intersections. Above is the group we found at California/Fauntleroy; below, the group that joined the weekly “Mondays with Marjorie” demonstration at 35th/Edmunds, near The Mount (WSB sponsor), whose resident – an almost-daily protester – is the namesake.

West Seattle Indivisible‘s next major planned protest day is during the nationwide action day on Saturday, March 28, bringing back the “No Kings” theme. Other events are on their online calendar.