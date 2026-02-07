SURVEY: Mayor Wilson has questions for renters

Mayor Katie Wilson, who lives in a rented apartment, has questions for other renters, and has launched a survey. It’s been out a day or two, so you might have heard about it and even responded to it already. If not, here’s the link. The survey will collect data on respondents’ rent, fees, and utilities, as well as asking questions such as this:

What would make you feel at home as a renter in Seattle? -Reducing the amount that a landlord can raise your rent in a calendar year

-Restricting the kinds of fees that landlords require you to pay

-Timely responses to request for repairs and health and safety concerns

-Access to a tenants union or other similar organization

It has open-ended questions too. The survey will be open until next Friday night (February 13). It’s available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Amharic, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese, with all those links here.