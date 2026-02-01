HAPPENING NOW: ‘Root Beer Social’ open house for Kenyon Hall’s grand reopening

2:17 PM: Get over to Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – the root beer’s free this afternoon! The historic “community center for the arts” is famous for its root-beer floats, so they’re free during the “Root Beer Social” open house, which continues until 4 pm – Löcol root beer, Husky Deli ice cream.

It’s a chance to wander in for a look at the renovations that closed the 110-year-old hall since midsummer – and some of the memorabilia turned up during the work. More photos to come!

2:56 PM: That’s Kenyon Hall’s Murphy Janssen cutting the ribbon. Meantime, Kyle Canaday is today’s guest organist on The Mighty Wurlitzer:

Here’s some of the memorabilia, including items from the venue’s days as Hokum Hall, and even items from the community sports teams sponsored in the Olympic Heights Social Hall days:

Also the tribute to Kenyon Hall’s longtime operator Lou Magor:

If you didn’t get to any of the reopening-weekend events, you can check out one of the upcoming performances – next one, The Morsel Trio, on Saturday (February 7).