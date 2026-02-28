HAPPENING NOW: Compost giveaway and more at HPIC

Thanks to Kay from HPIC for the update:

We have lots of excited gardeners getting free SPU compost plus free seeds and plants to swap- and complementary coffee and cookies from the Highland Park Corner Store.

We are also kicking of a really fun fundraising auction. One of our board members acquired an amazing donation of 70 architectural ceramic planter which we will be offering via online auction starting today through March 12.

Find the bidding site here:

https://hpic1919.org/planter-auction