Girl Scout Cookie time! Meet some West Seattle sellers on Day 1

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

It’s that time of year again! Girl Scout Cookie Booth season kicked off this afternoon with five different locations around The Junction, and more than 20 in all of West Seattle. We visited the booths (tables) in front of Husky Deli and Easy Street Records, which were just getting started at mid-afternoon. Additional booths were in the process of being set up in front of the Junction QFC, Jefferson Square Safeway, and A La Mode Pies around 4:00 p.m.

, and Liv, three members of Troop 46258, had a table and signage outside Husky Deli. They drew attention to a “New Flavor!!!” called Exploremores, described as “a Rocky Road ice cream-inspired cookie filled with chocolate marshmallow and toasted almond creme,” per their sign. The crew has been part of Girl Scouts of Western Washington for four years:

Across the street, Eliana and MJ, two members of Troop 41333, were setting up in front of Easy Street Records. The pair are eighth-graders who have been Girl Scouts since kindergarten.

These Girl Scouts are planning to sell cookies at the aforementioned locations several more times in the coming weeks, with full details on dates and times for Junction locations found here. Other locations in West Seattle can be accessed through the “Cookie Finder” by entering a zip code, which will direct you to the booths closest to you.

Looking to order cookies online? Girl Scouts of Western Washington also offers the Cookie Connector, which allows you to enter a zip code, and support a local troop in your area through buying online.

Proceeds from Girl Scout Cookie season go toward the local council, Girl Scouts of Western Washington, which operates from Bellingham down to Cowlitz County, and toward individual troops. There are currently more than 40 troops selling in West Seattle. Cookies run $6 a box, except for the gluten-free “Toffee-Tastic,” $7 per box; find out more about the cookie varieties here.

Sales will continue until March 15, marking a little under three weeks to get your cookies and support the Girl Scouts!