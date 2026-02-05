FOLLOWUP: Ex-clinic in West Seattle Triangle could become new 24/7 clinic

(WSB photo, March 2025)

Fourteen months after Virginia Mason Franciscan Health moved out of 4550 Fauntleroy Way SW in the West Seattle Triangle, a city filing today revealed an early-stage plan for the site’s future. VMFH continued to lease the site even after moving, and ringed it with chain-link fencing, but told us when we last checked that they had nothing to announce about future plans. Now there’s a filing requesting a “zoning analysis” for the building, with this notation elaborating on what’s being considered:

The proposed medical facility development consists of redeveloping the site of the existing building with a new two-story, 11,400 SF free-standing emergency department and urgent care facility. This facility is outpatient only and primarily provides clinical-related treatment and diagnostic services. It does not operate as a nursing home or hospital and does not offer overnight medical or surgical care. It will be open 24/7 and have ambulance/service access to the building. Services offered within the building on the first floor will include CT, X-ray, Lab, and both emergent and urgent care exams/treatment. The second floor will consist of staff, support, and maintenance areas. The building will also have 26-27 parking spaces (which is in line with city requirements), direct access to public transportation route, a backup emergency generator with 96-hour run time, direct road access from all three roads along the parcel, and vertical circulation between the ambulance entrance and the two levels will be handled with a patient stretcher sized elevator. Two exit stairs will be included as fire exits with one or both accessing the first floor for staff access.

What the filing doesn’t reveal is who would operate this clinic. The filing is in the name of Fauntleroy Way Properties LLC, with an address in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; the address cross-references to Boldt Health Care Real Estate, a prolific developer in the field whose website notes an unspecified Washington state project. (Further confirming Boldt’s involvement, two names on a document in the file are accompanied by Boldt email addresses.) “Zoning analysis” filings like this one often herald property sales; county files show this site still on record as owned by the Huling Brothers, whose auto-related businesses included one on this site until the mid-2000s. We’ll of course be following up.