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SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC get thumbs-up to add long-requested feature at home matches. Plus: Preseason party next weekend

March 21, 2026 1:59 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

West Seattle’s soccer clubs Rhodies FC and Junction FC will finally have a full lineup of beverage offerings during their matches at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. You can congratulate them and preview their upcoming seasons at a party one week from today – here’s the announcement we received:

Junction & Rhodies FC Fans Have A Reason to Celebrate!

After three years of advocacy, Seattle Parks and Recreation approved all 10 of Sunday match days for Junction & Rhodies FC to include a beer garden. This approval, alongside previous permissions for food trucks, PA system use, and scoreboard use allows the Clubs to offer a more social, community-centered atmosphere for fans and families.

To anchor the experience in local flavor, the Club has partnered with Future Primitive Brewing. The beer garden will feature a selection of canned beverages throughout the season, with a wine partner expected to join soon.

This milestone will be celebrated alongside the Club’s official 2026 kit launch at a kickoff party:

– When: Saturday, March 28, 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM
– Where: Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden

The first 50 registered attendees will receive a complimentary pint of Future Primitive beer, courtesy of our event sponsor, Ounces Taproom. Ounces is an all-ages venue, we encourage the whole family to come out, meet the coaches and players, and see this year’s new jerseys and merch.

With these long-awaited approvals in place, Junction & Rhodies FC’s Sunday matches are set to offer an expanded and engaging experience for all West Seattle fans!

Both clubs start their season May 10, with matches at home.

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1 Reply to "SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC get thumbs-up to add long-requested feature at home matches. Plus: Preseason party next weekend"

  • Truebluefan March 21, 2026 (2:21 pm)
    Reply

    Spring Sundays on Thistle St just got THAT much better! 

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