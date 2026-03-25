You asked, so we asked: About not-necessarily-accurate ‘When Flashing Use High Bridge’ signage

(WSB file photo)

We’ve received a few recent reader questions about a longstanding problem – the “When Flashing, Use High-Level Bridge” signs not necessarily reflecting what’s actually happening with the low bridge, particularly the one on Delridge. So we asked SDOT if this problem is on their radar for a fix. They’re “working on a plan,” says spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

The issues with the road signs alerting travelers when the low bridge is open or closed are due to a combination of factors including aging equipment and multiple instances of wire theft. We are working on a plan to upgrade and replace the components, and do not yet have a definitive timeline for these repairs.

Checking back email, the oldest note we can find on this dates back to 2024, at which time an SDOT staffer told a reader, “We have been working to troubleshoot and correct the issue for the past few weeks. Our electricians recently replaced a bad relay in the system, but unfortunately that did not completely correct the issue.”