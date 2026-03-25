PREVIEW: Here’s what’s planned in West Seattle on next ‘No Kings’ protest day this Saturday

(WSB photo, June 2025)

This Saturday (March 28), thousands of “No Kings” rallies are planned around the country. In case you’re wondering what’s planned in West Seattle, here’s what we have:

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: Our area’s major resistance group is emphasizing the main Seattle rally (Cal Anderson Park, marching to Seattle Center), and last we heard had sold out seats on four buses to take more than 200 people there: “WSI is focusing our attention on the big march downtown, we will have a very visible presence with our ‘we ARE the people’ theme with colorful tall pole signs.” The buses are departing at 11 am.

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: This group that rallies every Sunday at California/Alaska plans to be there 10 am-2 pm on Saturday.

SINGING RESISTANCE: This group sent the following announcement:

Singing Resistance is a movement grounded in love, nonviolence, and solidarity. In the context of escalating violence towards our communities and federal invasions of our cities and towns, we sing because song is an antidote to fear, song helps us connect to each other, and through song we can name and protect what we hold sacred. We sing publicly in the streets for the sake of solace, strength, solidarity, to voice our dissent, and to refuse cooperation with oppressive and autocratic forces. Join us at the West Seattle Resist: No Kings Day protest in the Alaska Junction Saturday, March 28th, 2026

Meet at 10 am at Junction Plaza Park, one block EAST of the Junction on SW Alaska St.

We’ll learn and practice songs and then join the larger protest in the Walk All Ways intersection. Anyone with a voice can sing these songs. Bring signs, rhythm instruments, a friend, and your joy!

OLD TYME ADULTS FOR DEMOCRACY: The senior-led group that has protested at Admiral/California will be there 2-3 pm on Saturday.

(Any other “No Kings”-related gatherings in West Seattle on Saturday? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.)