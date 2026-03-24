What was César Chávez Park in South Park is now nameless, city announces

(Image from Google Maps Street View)

Just announced by Mayor Katie Wilson‘s office, what was César Chávez Park in South Park will be renamed, and the accused-of-abuse labor leader’s name will be removed effective immediately. From the announcement:

In response to the allegations of sexual abuse recently reported against César Chávez, the City of Seattle and King County have agreed to remove his name from the park located in the South Park neighborhood, effective immediately. This action comes at the urging of City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck and County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. The City and County stand with the survivors who have come forward and are committed to ensuring that our public spaces reflect the values of dignity, safety, and justice that our communities hold. Working in close partnership with community members and local organizations, the City and County will lead an inclusive process to rename the park.

The announcement quotes Councilmember Rinck, whose council seat represents the entire city, as saying, “Renaming César Chávez Park is not simply about changing signage, it’s about redefining who we choose to honor in shared public spaces and how those choices reflect our values as we are forced to reexamine history.” The park, dedicated in 2008, is at 700 S. Cloverdale [map]. Its webpage already has been removed from the city website.