TRAFFIC ALERT: Two lanes closed on northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge

If you travel on the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge, you need to know about this late-night alert from WSDOT:

The right two lanes of the northbound State Route 99 First Avenue Bridge in Seattle are closed beginning Wednesday night, Feb. 18 until further notice.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance has closed the lanes and reduced the speed on the northbound bridge to 25 MPH following a routine bridge inspection.

WSDOT bridge engineers will be on site again Thursday, Feb. 19, to continue their assessment. More details will be shared as they are available.